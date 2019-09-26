Services
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Marie (Napier) Morris


1934 - 2019
Marie (Napier) Morris Obituary
Marie (nee Napier) Morris

Okeana - MORRIS, Marie (nee Napier) beloved wife of the late Troy Morris; devoted mother of Sherry Morris Hopper, Kimberly Morris and Jan Colwell and the late Randall Morris; dear grandmother of Aaron Morris (Elizabeth), Abbey Ulrich (Gregory) and Nick Surface (Kirsty); great-grandmother of Troy Morris, Quentin Ulrich, AJ Surface and Corbin Surface. Friday Sept. 23, 2019 age 85, an Okeana, OH resident.,

Funeral services Friday at 11:00am in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton OH. Visitation from 10:00-11:00am Friday in the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the .

www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 26, 2019
