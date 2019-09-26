|
|
Marie (nee Napier) Morris
Okeana - MORRIS, Marie (nee Napier) beloved wife of the late Troy Morris; devoted mother of Sherry Morris Hopper, Kimberly Morris and Jan Colwell and the late Randall Morris; dear grandmother of Aaron Morris (Elizabeth), Abbey Ulrich (Gregory) and Nick Surface (Kirsty); great-grandmother of Troy Morris, Quentin Ulrich, AJ Surface and Corbin Surface. Friday Sept. 23, 2019 age 85, an Okeana, OH resident.,
Funeral services Friday at 11:00am in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton OH. Visitation from 10:00-11:00am Friday in the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the .
www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 26, 2019