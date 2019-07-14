Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Murphy


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Marie Murphy Obituary
Marie Murphy

Western Hills - Marie D Murphy (nee Hart), beloved wife of the late Charles Wm Murphy, loving mother of Robert (Sharon) Murphy, Marie (John) Leon and Charles Patrick Murphy, grandmother of 8 and a great grandmother. Retired from the Kroger Company. Died, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 age 95. Private services at the convenience of the family. Please make donations to the , 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati (45206). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now