Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Nixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Nixon

Add a Memory
Marie Nixon Obituary
Marie Nixon

Marie Nixon, 94, of Latonia, KY passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was a retired clerk for U.L.H.&P. in Covington, KY after 40 years of service. Marie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Latonia, KY and the Young at Heart Senior Group at the Church. She enjoyed crocheting, traveling and spending time with her family. Marie was preceded in death by her loving husband: Wilbur C. "Bill" Nixon in 1987. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10:30 AM until the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM (Noon) at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorials are suggested to the Calvary Baptist Church, 3711 Tibbatts Street, Covington, KY 41015. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -