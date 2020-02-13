|
Marie Nixon
Marie Nixon, 94, of Latonia, KY passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was a retired clerk for U.L.H.&P. in Covington, KY after 40 years of service. Marie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Latonia, KY and the Young at Heart Senior Group at the Church. She enjoyed crocheting, traveling and spending time with her family. Marie was preceded in death by her loving husband: Wilbur C. "Bill" Nixon in 1987. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10:30 AM until the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM (Noon) at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorials are suggested to the Calvary Baptist Church, 3711 Tibbatts Street, Covington, KY 41015. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020