Marie Sim
Cincinnati - Marie Sim, beloved daughter of the late William and Sophie Sim, devoted sister of the late William Sim. Departed Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at age 91. Marie was an accomplished vocalist, singing at Riverside Methodist Church, New York, under the leadership of internationally known organist, Virgil Fox. She was known for her New York sense humor. She will be missed dearly. Visitation Thursday, May 2 from 5:30 pm until Funeral Service at 7 pm at Christ the Savior-Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, 7285 Ashland Ave., Norwood OH 45212. Divine Liturgy, Friday at 9:30 am. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Flushing, NY. Memorials may be made to Christ the Savior - Holy Spirit Orthodox Church in Marie's name. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 1, 2019