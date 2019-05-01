Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Christ the Savior-Holy Spirit Orthodox Church
7285 Ashland Ave.
Norwood, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Christ the Savior-Holy Spirit Orthodox Church
7285 Ashland Ave.
Norwood, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Sim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Sim

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie Sim Obituary
Marie Sim

Cincinnati - Marie Sim, beloved daughter of the late William and Sophie Sim, devoted sister of the late William Sim. Departed Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at age 91. Marie was an accomplished vocalist, singing at Riverside Methodist Church, New York, under the leadership of internationally known organist, Virgil Fox. She was known for her New York sense humor. She will be missed dearly. Visitation Thursday, May 2 from 5:30 pm until Funeral Service at 7 pm at Christ the Savior-Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, 7285 Ashland Ave., Norwood OH 45212. Divine Liturgy, Friday at 9:30 am. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Flushing, NY. Memorials may be made to Christ the Savior - Holy Spirit Orthodox Church in Marie's name. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.