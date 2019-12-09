|
Marietta Kaufman
Alexandria - Marietta E. Kaufman (nee: Feldmann), 88, of Alexandria, formerly of Cold Spring, KY, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Marietta was a homemaker. She was a 58 year member of St. Joseph Parish in Cold Spring, KY. She volunteered her time and talents with the Parish Credit Union, as a Eucharistic Minister, RCIA, Bible study and as a member of the Altar Society taking care of the altar linens. She also volunteered at the Parish Kitchen in Covington, KY. Marietta was born November 15, 1931 in Covington, KY to the late Edward H. & Rosella (nee: Shoenberger) Feldmann. She was also preceded in death by Husband, Fredric John Kaufman, Son, Kent Gerard Kaufman & Sister, Rosella Darpel. Marietta is survived by her Son, Kevin (Vicki) Kaufman, Daughters, Kristina (Mark) Bihl, Kathleen (Bill) Painter, Daughter in law, Sally Kaufman, Nine Grandchildren, Eight Great Grandchildren, Brother, Thomas (Pat) Feldmann, Brother, James (Gloria) Feldmann & Brother in law, Larry Darpel. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am, Thursday, December 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, Kentucky, with Rev. Gerald Reinersman, officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the , 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Parish Kitchen, P.O. Box 1234, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019