Marilyn A. Delaney
Milford - Beloved wife of the late John M. Delaney, loving mother of David (Susan) and Dennis (Pauline) Delaney, devoted grandmother of; Jason (Sarah) Delaney, Carol Breedlove, Matthew Delaney, great grandmother of; Emma Breedlove, Maddie and Mitch Delaney, dear sister of the late Richard Mitchell. Passed Aug. 11, 2019, age 91, resident of Milford. Services 11:00AM Sat. Aug. 17, 2019 with Visitation 6:00 to 8:00PM Friday at Evans Funeral Home, Milford. Her family requests memorials to the www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019