Marilyn Adams
Cincinnati - Adams, Marilyn (nee Voet), devoted wife of the late Richard "Dick" Adams Jr., loving mother of Richard (Beth) Adams III, Terri (Dave) Lachtrupp, Tim Adams, Jill (Billy) Bohl, Susan (Joe) Meyer, the late Sharon (Grant) Swain, cherished grandmother of Matt, Chris, Rachel, Megan (Swain), Emily, Doug, Lynne, Mindy (Adams), Angie, Patrick (Lachtrupp), Gina, Bryan (Bohl), Joey, Danny, Andy, David, Mitchell (Meyer) and 17 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Donald (Louise) Voet. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Died April 24, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation Sunday April 28, 2019, from 3 to 5 PM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, 45238. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Road, 45248. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Problem Pregnancy Center West, 4900 Glenway Ave, 45238.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019