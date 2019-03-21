|
Marilyn Burland
Symmes Township - Marilyn P. (nee Petering), beloved wife of the late Elmer C. Burland, Jr., cherished mother of Paula B. (Richard) Kohtz and Patricia Burland, devoted grandmother of Alexandra B. Ducatte and Bridget B. Lachner, loving great-grandmother of Ramona A. Ducatte.. Passed away on Tuesday, March 19th at the age of 86. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22nd, from 10AM until the time of funeral service 11AM, at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236) Kenwood. Interment will immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations may be directed to The Scratching Post, 6948 Plainfield Rd. (45236) or The Cincinnati Zoo, Developmental Dept., 3400 Vine St. (45220), or the . Condolences may be shared with the family at ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 21 to Mar. 27, 2019