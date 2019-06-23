Services
Mueller Funeral Home - Mason
6791 Tylersville Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
513-398-9100
Marilyn Reinelt
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tri-County Baptist Church
8195 Beckett Rd
West Chester Township, OH
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Tri-County Baptist Church
Marilyn Catherine Reinelt


1931 - 2019
Marilyn Catherine Reinelt Obituary
Marilyn Catherine Reinelt

Cincinnati - 88, passed away peacefully Friday, June 21st, 2019. Beloved wife of Karl Reinelt; mother of, Kathryn Vance (the late Gerald), Kristine Gressman (Norman), and Karla Doerrer (Jeffrey), and the late Carole Reinelt; she is also survived by seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; and siblings. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 AM followed by a Memorial Service, 11:00 AM, at Tri-County Baptist Church, 8195 Beckett Rd, West Chester Township, Ohio 45069. Donations can be made to Center for Global Impact (www.centerforglobalimpact.org). Visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 23, 2019
