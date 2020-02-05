Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Marilyn Broermann
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
177 Siebenthaler Ave.
Reading, OH
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
177 Siebenthaler Ave.
Reading, OH
Marilyn E. (Viel) Broermann

Marilyn E. Broermann (nee Viel)

Reading - Beloved wife of the late John F. "Chubby" Broermann. Devoted of mother Steve (Nancy), Jean (Tom) Preston, John (Anne) and Lisa (Ed) Dale. Grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 14. Dear sister of Don (Lois) Viel and the late Maxine Corson. Departed on February 2, 2020 at the age of 89. Visitation will be Friday, February 14th from 9 AM until Mass at 10 AM, all at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 177 Siebenthaler Ave. Reading, OH. Memorial donations may be made to . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
