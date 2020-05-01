Marilyn Fox
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Fox

Cincinnati - Fox, Marilyn (nee Troescher) devoted wife of 52 years to the late Dennis Fox, loving mother of Vicki (Jim) Harrell, Kathy (Andy) Schroeder, cherished grandma of Tanner, Jessica, Rachel Harrell, Drew (Emma), Abby Schroeder. Dear sister of Sandra (John) Lisk. Sister-in-law of the late George (Margie) Fox. Aunt of Gail McCleskey, Richard, William and the late Michael Fox. Passed away April 30, 2020 at the age of 78. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for the family. Remembrances may be made to Michaeljfox.org (Parkinson's Disease), P.O.Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or stjude.org, St. Jude Children's' Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.meyergeiser.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved