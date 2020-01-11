|
|
Marilyn Jean Jaeger
Latonia - Marilyn Jean Jaeger, 89, of Latonia, KY passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was a retired cafeteria worker with the Covington Independence School System. Marilyn loved crocheting, word puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, crafting and attending craft shows. In her younger years she was active in the 9th District P.T.A. and Holmes High School Band Boosters. She was preceded in death by her husband: Lou A. Jaeger; parents: Charles and Dorothy Petty; sister: Donna Baker and brother: Buster Petty. Marilyn is survived by her son: Retired Judge Steve R. (Connie) Jaeger; grandchildren: Stacie (Jason) Fogt, Carrie Jaeger, Steven D.(Lindsey) Jaeger and great-grandchildren: Kendra, Sabrina, Dylan, Lily and Iris. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Latonia, KY 41015 from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM (Noon). Interment Mother of God Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, 3333 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020