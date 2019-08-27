|
Marilyn Joan Sullivan
- - Marilyn Joan Sullivan, nee Weideman, passed away on August 25, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Wendall. She is survived by her four sons, Tim, Kevin, Brian and Barry; their wives, Lisa, Eileen, Lori and Jennifer; her grandchildren, Sean (Allie), Brendan (Bethany), Ryan, Amy, Michael, Claire, Chelsea, Moira, Ann, Natalie and Naomi, and step-grandchildren Jessica Minges and Cheryl (Craig) Rewerts; her great-grandchildren, Katie Liz, Kellan and Callan; her brother Robert and sister Carol; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Marilyn, who was known to her family and childhood friends as Binky, was a daughter of the late Louis and Irene Weidman, who for many years owned and operated the Weideman Pastry Shop in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Like her siblings, Marilyn helped her parents maintain the bakery's fine reputation. Following her graduation from the Villa Madonna College, Marilyn worked for Catholic Charities in Cincinnati, was for many years a very loving homemaker and dedicated spouse, and then developed new talents as a fine legal secretary and paralegal working with Wendall in his law practice and serving various nonprofits including The Exchange Club where she served as president of the local chapter. After his passing, she truly enjoyed the new friends she met during her happy retirement at The Barrington of Oakley. Marilyn will always be fondly remembered for her extraordinary patience, resilience, resolve and affection. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, at The Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Anderson, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Donations in Marilyn's memory may be made to Catholic Charities USA. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019