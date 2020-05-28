Marilyn K. Hill
Hillsboro - (nee Ayres) - Beloved wife of 60 plus years to the late Lawrence "Larry" B. Hill; Devoted mother of Rusty Hill, John Hill, and the late Jimmy Hill; Loving grandmother of Johnathon, Katie, Ashley, and Lindsey; Dear sister of Martha Ingles and Sharon Schleyer; Passed away, Tuesday May 26, 2020, Age 82 years; Resident of Hillsboro, Ohio; Visitation will be at Evans Funeral Home - Goshen 1944 State Route 28 Goshen, Ohio 45122, Monday June 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM; Burial to follow at Goshen Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 28 to May 31, 2020.