Hooven - Marilyn J. (Logan) King, 85, Sept. 20, 2019, Hooven. A remarkable, strong & caring woman deeply loved by all who knew her. She was an inspiration & a true matriarch. She enjoyed spending time with family & became like a mother and grandmother to so many. The ripple of her legacy will live on forever. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd E. King Jr., she was the devoted mother of Ann Manfra (Keith), Mike King (Rhonda), Teri Lusby (Bobby), Tom King (Nancy), Floyd "Skip" King III, Barb Fox (Rick), Bonnie Stewart (Roger) & Doug King (Kerrie Lovins), beloved daughter of the late Teresa (nee Brinker) & Edward Logan, dear sister of the late Gail, James, Robert (Mitz) & Donald Logan, sister-in-law and friend of the late Betty Shanley and life-long friend and sister-in-law to Ronnie and Margie King. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Visitation Thurs., Sept. 26, 5 - 8 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Mass of Christian Burial Fri., Sept. 27 at 10:30 AM at St. Jude Church, 5924 Bridgetown, Cincinnati, OH 45248. Memorials, if so desired, to the www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 24, 2019