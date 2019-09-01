|
Marilyn L. Gray
Mason - (nee Hibbs), age 87, passed away August 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George P. Gray for 67 years, loving mother of four, grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 7. Visitation will be at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of Service at 11:30 AM. Memorial Donations may be directed to Volunteer Friends of the Mason Public Library, 200 Reading Road, Mason, OH 45040. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019