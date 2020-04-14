Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Marilyn Mills
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Dayton, OH
Marilyn Lee Mills

Marilyn Lee Mills Obituary
Marilyn Lee Mills

Mason - (nee Hetzler), 72, passed away suddenly April 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lowell Mills; devoted mother of Lisa (Darren) Callahan and Amy (Brian) Bensman; loving grandma of Liam & Charlotte Callahan, and Olivia & Mia Bensman; cherished daughter of the late Herbert and Rita Hetzler; dear sister of the late John Hetzler. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Marilyn's family will gather Wednesday, April 15, 2020 privately to say their final goodbyes. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH. In a time where we can't come together to mourn the loss and celebrate the memory of Marilyn Mills - please consider talking to one another and sharing your stories of her so that her memory may live on. In lieu of flowers please donate to on her behalf. Please share a story or condolence on the website, MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
