Marilyn Maley
Florence - Marilyn Maley, 62, of Florence, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at her residence. Marilyn worked in banking for The Federal Reserve Bank. She loved crafting, quilting, sewing, baking and scrap booking. Marilyn was a talented artist who made custom greeting cards. Survivors include her devoted husband, Patrick "Pat" Maley of Florence; sons, Brandon Maley of White Oak, OH, David Maley of Covington, KY; sister, Marjorie (Michael) Cady of Troy, OH; brother, Rick Ellis of Jamestown, OH; niece, Alexis and nephews, Colin and Michael. Visitation is on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the hour of Service at 11:00 AM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Melanoma Foundation, 8929 University Center Lane, Suite 202, San Diego, CA, 92122. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 23 to May 24, 2019