Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
917 Main St
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
917 Main St
Covington, KY 41011
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Covington, KY
Marilyn Mattingly Obituary
Marilyn Mattingly

Covington - Marilyn J. Mattingly, 84, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her son's residence. She was a homemaker, a member of St. John Catholic Church, the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary and the Sunday Morning Club. Marilyn enjoyed playing cards. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles D. Mattingly; and parents, Everett and Gertrude Brake Craven. Survivors include, sons, Scott Mattingly, Gary (Peggy) Mattingly, Greg (Tammy) Mattingly, Chuck (Angie) Mattingly and Mark Mattingly; daughter, Laura (Tim) Rogers; 18 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and a sister, Arlene Conner. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4th at St. John Catholic Church in Covington. Visitation Tuesday, Sept 3rd, from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00p.m. at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON. Interment at Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019
