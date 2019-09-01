|
Marilyn Mattingly
Covington - Marilyn J. Mattingly, 84, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her son's residence. She was a homemaker, a member of St. John Catholic Church, the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary and the Sunday Morning Club. Marilyn enjoyed playing cards. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles D. Mattingly; and parents, Everett and Gertrude Brake Craven. Survivors include, sons, Scott Mattingly, Gary (Peggy) Mattingly, Greg (Tammy) Mattingly, Chuck (Angie) Mattingly and Mark Mattingly; daughter, Laura (Tim) Rogers; 18 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and a sister, Arlene Conner. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4th at St. John Catholic Church in Covington. Visitation Tuesday, Sept 3rd, from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00p.m. at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON. Interment at Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019