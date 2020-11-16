Marilyn R. ClarkCincinnati - Marilyn Clark (nee Baker), beloved wife of the late Lanny Clark, loving mother of Elizabeth Baker, Mark (Marianne) Clark, the late Mike (Anna) Clark, Molly (Tim) Mayer and Maribeth (Steve) Goodstein. Cherished grandmother of 11, great grandmother of five. She is the daughter of the late Albert and Ruth Baker. She has two brothers, the late Gene Baker and Dr. Raymond Baker, and one sister, Sharon Bloom. She passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 82. Marilyn was born in Logan County, Ohio on October 25, 1938. Marilyn and Lanny were married 48 years. Upon retiring from nursing, she and Lanny loved to travel. She loved sewing, quilting, gardening, reading, and learning about Native American cultures. Most of all, she loved her family. She leaves behind a family who will cherish and miss her forever. Visitation will be Friday, November 20, from 12-2 p.m., at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m., followed immediately by graveside service at Spring Grove Cemetery.