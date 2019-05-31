|
|
Marilyn Reichert
Cincinnati - Marilyn Reichert, nee Frankel, age 83, passed away May 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late David Reichert, devoted mother of James Reichert of Mt. Kisco, NY, Steve Reichert of Tenafly, NJ and William Reichert of Dubai, UAE, dear sister of Richard Frankel of Honolulu, HI. Loving grandmother of Sydney, Shane, Samuel, Harrison, Alexander, David & Cecilia Reichert. Memorial services Sunday, June 2, 11:30 A.M. at Rockdale Temple, 8501 Ridge Rd., Cinti, OH 45236. Visitation begins at the Temple at 10:30 A.M. Friends may call on the family from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the Reichert residence, 2412 Ingleside Avenue #6C, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Rockdale Temple Sacred Music Fund in honor of David & Marilyn Reichert would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 31, 2019