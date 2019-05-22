|
|
Marilyn Rose Ford
Crestview Hills - Marilyn Rose Ford age 60 of Crestview Hills, Ky. passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood, Ky. Sunday May 19, 2019. She was a secretary with St. Elizabeth Physicians for 40 Years and Secretary for the Kenton County Coroner's Office for 27 years. She is survived by her husband of 38 years Michael (Mike) Ford. 3 sons: Matthew (Colleen) Ford Edgewood, Ky. Mark (Crystal) Ford Florence, Ky. Mitchell (Kim) Ford Burlington, Ky. 5-Grandchildren Abigail, Hannah, Griffin, Natalie and Owen Ford, Parents: William (Bill) and Luann Schawe Taylor Mill, Ky. 2 Brothers: David (Debbie) Schawe William (Caryl) Schawe Villa Hills, Ky. Sister: Dianne (Robert) Kraus Sunman, IN. Visitation from 4 until 6:45 PM Thursday May 23, 2019 at St. Pius X Church 348 Dudley Road Edgewood, Ky. with Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00 PM . Graveside Services Mother of God Cemetery Ft. Wright, Ky. 10:00 AM Friday May 24, 2019. Memorials may be made to the 6612 Dixie Highway Florence, Ky. 41042. Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc. Taylor Mill, Ky. Serving the Family. On-line condolences may be expressed to www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019