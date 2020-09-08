1/1
Marilyn Ruberg
Marilyn Ruberg

Monfort Heights - Marilyn C Ruberg, loving mother of Rob (Denise) Ruberg and Renee (Marty) Ferneding, grandmother of Robby (Chastity) Ruberg, Rebecca Ruberg, Michael (Caroline Rinck) Ferneding and Megan (Sean Turecky) Ferneding, great grandmother of 7, sister of Danny (Kathy) Bruns, Jimmy (Karen) Bruns, the late Paul Bruns and the late Nancy Rork, former spouse of Mike "Mick" Ruberg. Retired Mercy Franciscan Hospital Unit Clerk. Died, Friday, September 4, 2020 age 77. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Thursday, TOMORROW, 10 AM until the Prayer Service at 12 Noon. Social distance is expected. Masks are required inside. Burial to follow in St Joseph Old Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St, Cincinnati (45203). Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
