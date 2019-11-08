Resources
Marilyn Ryan Obituary
Ft. Thomas - Marilyn Frances Ryan (nee. Pleary), 83, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Tues, November 5th at Ascension Bay Medical Center, Panama City, FL. She was a homemaker and a beloved mother & grandmother. Marilyn was also a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church, Ft. Thomas and was preceded in death by her husband, John Patrick Ryan. She is survived by her son, Michael (Jennifer) Ryan of Alexandria; daughters, Cynthia (Richard) Barry of Versailles, KY & Christine (Tom) Brown of Ft. Thomas; 6 grandchildren, Jacquie (Adam), Ryan, Stefanie (Matt), Sean, Emily & Allyson; 2 great grandchildren, Bryan & Kayleigh; 2 nephews, Terry (Patsy) & Richard (Mary) Veith and cousin, Sue (Jack) Wikas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, November 11th at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Ft. Thomas with the interment to follow at Flora Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill. Memorials are suggested to St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1803 N. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
