Services
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
616 Reading Rd
Mason, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
616 Reading Rd
Mason, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Stark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Stark

Add a Memory
Marilyn Stark Obituary
Marilyn Stark

Cincinnati - Marilyn Stark, born February 26, 1924, passed away August 7, 2019. The family of Marilyn will be receiving friends for a visitation at St. Susanna Catholic Church (616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM. A funeral mass will follow beginning at 10:00 AM, followed by a procession to Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter or the Catholic Relief Services. Shortenandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now