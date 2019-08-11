|
|
Marilyn Stark
Cincinnati - Marilyn Stark, born February 26, 1924, passed away August 7, 2019. The family of Marilyn will be receiving friends for a visitation at St. Susanna Catholic Church (616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM. A funeral mass will follow beginning at 10:00 AM, followed by a procession to Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter or the Catholic Relief Services. Shortenandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019