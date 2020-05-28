Marilyn Stark
Mason - Marilyn Stark (nee Schnabel), loving wife of the late William H. Stark. Beloved mother of Douglas Stark, Dann (Ella) Stark, Dexter (Kathy) Stark, and Sandra Hill. Dear grandmother of 8. Died May 27, 2020. Age 89. Graveside Service Wednesday, June 3rd at 12:00PM at Arlington Memorial Gardens 2145 Compton Rd. (45231). Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 28 to May 31, 2020.