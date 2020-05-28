Marilyn Stark
1930 - 2020
Marilyn Stark

Mason - Marilyn Stark (nee Schnabel), loving wife of the late William H. Stark. Beloved mother of Douglas Stark, Dann (Ella) Stark, Dexter (Kathy) Stark, and Sandra Hill. Dear grandmother of 8. Died May 27, 2020. Age 89. Graveside Service Wednesday, June 3rd at 12:00PM at Arlington Memorial Gardens 2145 Compton Rd. (45231). Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Arlington Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
513-385-0511
