Marilyn Vogt
Bridgetown - Marilyn J. Vogt (nee Pyle), 79, Feb. 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles A. Vogt, devoted mother of Gregory A. Vogt (Peggy) & Julie M. Vogt Beason, loving grandmother of Sarah E. Vogt & Cameran T.D. Beason, beloved daughter of the late Clara M. (nee Lischeid) & James D. Pyle. Visitation Tues., Feb. 26, 5-8 PM at the Gump-Holt Funeral Home, 3440 Glenmore Ave., Cheviot, where the service will be held Wed., Feb. 27 at 10 AM. Entombment following in Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to any animal welfare organization. www.gumpholtfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019