Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Yvonne Carter

Add a Memory
Marilyn Yvonne Carter Obituary
Marilyn Yvonne Carter

Independence - Marilyn Yvonne Russell Carter, age 85, of Independence, KY, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Over the years, Marilyn enjoyed genealogy research, coin & stamp collecting, horse back riding, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eli and Mary Bergman Russell; brother, Robert Russell; and husband, Carroll Carter. She is survived by her sons, David Carter (Timothy) and Allen Carter (Colleen); sister, Bonnie Points; grandchildren, Joshua Carter (Amber), Craig Carter (Christina), and Andrew Carter (Alex); and great grandchildren, Roxy, Emmy, Maddie, and Kallie. Visitation will be Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with her funeral service immediately following at noon at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Interment will be at Independence Cemetery. For directions, to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -