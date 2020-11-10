Marilynn K. Braude
Marilynn K. Braude, nee Katz, age 97, passed away Monday, November 9,2020. Marilynn was the daughter of the late Pearl & Benjamin Katz, loving widow of Abraham S. Braude, loving mother of Marjorie B. (Kevin) Welling, Dr. Stephen E. (Gina) Braude, and the late Jonathan (Cyndi) Braude. She was also the very proud grandmother of Benjamin Abraham Braude (AKA Benjy). Marilynn was the sister of the late Ira (Joan) Katz, sister-in-law to Daniel Braude and the late Fay Lasine. She was the devoted aunt of the late Dorothy (Terry) Troy and many dear nieces and nephews and wonderful friends.
Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Wise Temple, Hebrew Union College, or the charity of your choice
, would be appreciated.