Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Westwood First Presbyterian Church
3011 Harrison Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Westwood First Presbyterian Church
3011 Harrison Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion A. Pearson


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Marion A. Pearson Obituary
Marion A. Pearson

Cincinnati - Marion A. Pearson (nee Benedini). Passed away on Friday August 2, 2019 at the age of 92 years. She is survived by her husband of 70 years Wallace H. Pearson. Loving mother of Linda S. Pearson of Spartanburg, S.C., Debra A. (Martin) Fehr of Matthews, N.C. and Donna L. (Jerry) Dean of Cincinnati, Ohio. Grandmother of Adrienne (Richard) Snead of Columbus, Ohio, Eric (Molly) Fehr of Charlotte, N.C., Meredith Fehr of Matthews, N.C., Jason (Nikki) Dean of Austin, Texas and Kelly Dean of Wimberley, Texas. Also survived by her 4 great-grandchildren. Memorial visitation 1 PM to 2 PM Saturday August 10, 2019 followed by 2 PM memorial service at Westwood First Presbyterian Church, 3011 Harrison Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Westwood First Presbyterian Church - Celebration Fund, 3011 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45211 or to the Gamble Nippert YMCA, 3159 Montana Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. www.dwifuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now