|
|
Marion A. Pearson
Cincinnati - Marion A. Pearson (nee Benedini). Passed away on Friday August 2, 2019 at the age of 92 years. She is survived by her husband of 70 years Wallace H. Pearson. Loving mother of Linda S. Pearson of Spartanburg, S.C., Debra A. (Martin) Fehr of Matthews, N.C. and Donna L. (Jerry) Dean of Cincinnati, Ohio. Grandmother of Adrienne (Richard) Snead of Columbus, Ohio, Eric (Molly) Fehr of Charlotte, N.C., Meredith Fehr of Matthews, N.C., Jason (Nikki) Dean of Austin, Texas and Kelly Dean of Wimberley, Texas. Also survived by her 4 great-grandchildren. Memorial visitation 1 PM to 2 PM Saturday August 10, 2019 followed by 2 PM memorial service at Westwood First Presbyterian Church, 3011 Harrison Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Westwood First Presbyterian Church - Celebration Fund, 3011 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45211 or to the Gamble Nippert YMCA, 3159 Montana Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. www.dwifuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019