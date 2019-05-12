|
Marion Beauchamp
Cincinnati - Marion Beauchamp, Cincinnati resident, 91, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019 at the New England Club in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born on May 30, 1927 in Wilmington, Delaware to Frank Harper and Margaret C. Harper. Marion lived a long, happy and successful life. The oldest of two children, she and a younger brother Richard (Dick) Harper. She attended Wilmington High School graduating in 1945. She was extremely intelligent and also played clarinet first chair in her high school orchestra and was a member of the marching band. After high school she attended the Delaware Hospital School of Nursing where she earned a diploma and Registered Nursing License in 1948. She went on to practice nursing at the Delaware Hospital until 1953. She married Barney A. Beauchamp Jr. on October 10, 1953 and they enjoyed 59 years together until Barney passed away in September 2013. Marion and Barney moved to Cincinnati in the summer of 1966. Marion resumed her nursing career in Labor and Delivery at The Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati on Burnett Avenue in 1968. During her long and successful career she was a pioneer of the In Vitro Fertilization Program at The Jewish Hospital and went on to become Head Nurse of Labor and Delivery and then Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology until retiring in early 1991. After retiring, she and Barney enjoyed summers in Cincinnati and winters in Destin, Florida. They were avid and accomplished bridge players and spent countless evenings playing with friends and family. Marion continued playing in a group at the New England Club where she would take pride in winning seventy-five cents after an evening of Bridge. Marion also enjoyed quite time with a good book and loved to cook for her family. Marion's true love was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchild. She loved evenings with a glass of wine and her family visiting. She was well versed in a wide variety of subjects which made for lively conversations. Marion had a great sense of humor and a spirited zeal for life. Her kindness and wisdom were an inspiration to virtually everyone that knew her. Her character and integrity were unmatched. She is described by her children as the greatest mother in the world. She will be very deeply missed. Survivors include her children Patricia B. (Michael) Stem, Barney A. (Kate) Beauchamp III, step daughter Judith (James) Powell, 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A private memorial and burial will be held in Salisbury, Maryland at a later date. Memorial contribution may be given to the . T. P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 12, 2019