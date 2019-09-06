|
Marion Curle
Fort Thomas - Marion Curle (nee Atherton), 86, of Fort Thomas, passed away on September 4, 2019. Marion was an accountant, she loved ballroom dancing, country music and spoiling her grandchildren and children. She was preceded in death by husband, Walter Woods Curle, father, Marion Atherton, mother, Anna Atherton, children, Robin Reed, Glen Curle and Shawn Curle, grandchild, Ian Curle. Marion is survived by her children, Denise (Donnie) Holland, Candice (Jerrod) Phillipps, Walter Woods Curle, Jr. and Douglas Curle, sister, Rudel Pamplin, niece, Diana (Steve) Rills, grandchildren, Casey (Michael) Kelley, Kirk Holland, Damien Schroeder, Jason Schroeder, Savannah Phillipps, Tyler Phillipps, Haley Curle, Ethan Curle, Shelley Curle, Jesse Curle, Shane Curle, Sara Curle, and multiple great grandchildren and great nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at Holy Spirit Church, Newport with memorial mass to follow. Memorials are suggested to the SPCA of Cincinnati 3949 Colerain Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45223 or your own local SPCA. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 6, 2019