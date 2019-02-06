|
MARION DAVIS
Blue Ash - Marion (nee Schnee), beloved wife of the late Charles E. Davis. Devoted mother of Nancy Davis, Mary Sandra (Mike) Grischy, Thomas (Lyndon) Davis, Patricia (James) Sumner, Mark (Aimee) Davis and the late Daniel Charles Davis and Paula Sue Herndon. Sister of Betty Lacey and the late Ruth Uecker and Robert Schnee. Loving grandmother of Daniel, Erin, Amanda, Melissa, Andy, Zachary, Katie, Justin, Jordan, Marco, Gus and Ana, and also 5 great-grandchildren. Passed away Monday February 4, 2019, age 93. She was a great lover of music, flowers, black raspberry jelly, nature, ice cream and her beloved Tom and Jerry. Visitation Friday February 8, from 8:30am until Funeral Mass at 10:00am both at St. Saviour Church, Rossmoyne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 6, 2019