Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Gertrude Church
6543 Miami Ave
Maderia, OH
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Gertrude Church
6543 Miami Ave
Maderia, OH
Peachtree, GA - (nee Vorhis), beloved wife of the late John M. Matthews, Jr. Loving mother of Donna (Royce Spradley), Tom (Debbie) & Jack (Detra) Matthews, Mary Steinbrunner (Mike), Carol Wyatt (Nick), and the late Bob Matthews. Also she is survived by 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Marion passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in her 92nd year. Visitation Monday, Apr 15 from 8:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 9:30 am at St. Gertrude Church, 6543 Miami Ave, Maderia. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Montgomery. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the ().

neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 12, 2019
