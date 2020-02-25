|
Marion Hill (Wolff) Erwin
Milford - Marion Hill (Wolff) Erwin, loving mother of Charles (Tawnyah) Wolff Jr., Stephanie (David) Riegel, and Robert (Lee) Wolff. Cherished grandmother of David Jr., Patricia, Kathleen, P.J., Shawn, Lara, Robert Jr., and Alexander and great grandmother of 5. Marion passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at age 87. A memorial service to be held at 10am on Sat. Feb. 29th at Horizon Community Church, 3950 Newtown Road (45244).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020