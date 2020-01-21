Services
Burlington - Marion Victor Joslin, 85, passed away Monday January 20, 2020 at Gallatin Nursing and Rehab facility in Warsaw, KY. Marion owned his own Barber Shop in Burlington for over 30 years and was an Army Veteran. Preceded in death by his wife Edna Joslin in 2013. Survivors include his son Vic Joslin of Clarksville, TN, son Tim (Gloria) Joslin of Petersburg, KY, son Mike (Lilly) Joslin of Burlington, KY, daughter Laura Weinman of Romulus, MI, and daughter Missy (Mike) Kirby of Verona KY. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Visitation will be held Saturday January 25, 2020, from 10am to 12pm with funeral services to follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY. Burial will be held at Burlington Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH, 45203. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
