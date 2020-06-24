Marion Williams
Passed June 16, 2020.
Services will be held June 26, 2020. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM Services at 11:00 AM New Prospect Baptist Church 1580 Summit Rd Cincinnati Ohio 45237 Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. JC Battle & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.