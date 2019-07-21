Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lord Christ the King Church
Mt. Lookout, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lord Christ the King Church
Mt. Lookout, OH
View Map
Cincinnati - Marjean Davis (nee Wenstrup) died peacefully at her residence at Marjorie P. Lee Retirement Community. She was 93. Preceeded in death by husband, Victor E. Davis; son, Scott W. Davis; parents, Albert and Edna Wenstrup; brother, Richard Wenstrup. Survived by daughters, Marjean "Meg" Griffith (Tom) and Sally Hext (Steve); and son, T. Jeff Davis (Ken Smith). Visitation will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 10 AM til time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Our Lord Christ the King Catholic Church, Mt. Lookout. In lieu of flowers donations are kindly requested to either The Leelanau Conservancy at www.leelanauconservancy.org/donate, PO Box 1007, Leland, MI 49654 or The Episcopal Retirement Foundation Good Samaritan Mission Fund www.episcopalretirement.com/donate/online, 3870 Virginia Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019
