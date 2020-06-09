Marjorie Ann Bittinger (Limerick)
Erlanger - Marjorie Ann Bittinger (Limerick), 87, died April 2, 2020 at Baptist Village Care Center. Marjorie was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Melvin Bittinger.
Marjorie is survived by her daughters Jennie Cowles (Craig) of Independence and Melanie Brockman (Mike) of Burlington.
Grandchildren Holly Nichols (Corey) of Covington, Nicholas Trenkamp (Kristine) of Independence, Heather Brockman of Burlington and Aaron Brockman (Lyndsie) of Covington. Great Grandchildren Austin Karl, Ava Karl, Emma Karl, Olivia Trenkamp, Avery Schweikert and Korbyn Brockman. Memorial Gathering will be held from 6 until 7:30 pm Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at SWINLDER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, INDEPENDENCE, 5245 Madison Pike. swindler-currinfh.com
Erlanger - Marjorie Ann Bittinger (Limerick), 87, died April 2, 2020 at Baptist Village Care Center. Marjorie was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Melvin Bittinger.
Marjorie is survived by her daughters Jennie Cowles (Craig) of Independence and Melanie Brockman (Mike) of Burlington.
Grandchildren Holly Nichols (Corey) of Covington, Nicholas Trenkamp (Kristine) of Independence, Heather Brockman of Burlington and Aaron Brockman (Lyndsie) of Covington. Great Grandchildren Austin Karl, Ava Karl, Emma Karl, Olivia Trenkamp, Avery Schweikert and Korbyn Brockman. Memorial Gathering will be held from 6 until 7:30 pm Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at SWINLDER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, INDEPENDENCE, 5245 Madison Pike. swindler-currinfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.