Marjorie Ann (Limerick) Bittinger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Ann Bittinger (Limerick)

Erlanger - Marjorie Ann Bittinger (Limerick), 87, died April 2, 2020 at Baptist Village Care Center. Marjorie was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Melvin Bittinger.

Marjorie is survived by her daughters Jennie Cowles (Craig) of Independence and Melanie Brockman (Mike) of Burlington.

Grandchildren Holly Nichols (Corey) of Covington, Nicholas Trenkamp (Kristine) of Independence, Heather Brockman of Burlington and Aaron Brockman (Lyndsie) of Covington. Great Grandchildren Austin Karl, Ava Karl, Emma Karl, Olivia Trenkamp, Avery Schweikert and Korbyn Brockman. Memorial Gathering will be held from 6 until 7:30 pm Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at SWINLDER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, INDEPENDENCE, 5245 Madison Pike. swindler-currinfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Inc
5245 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
(859) 356-9565
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved