Marjorie J. Schierloh
(nee Smits) beloved wife of the late Robert R. Schierloh, loving mother of David (Jeanne) Schierloh and Barbara (John) McGuire, grandmother of John, Amy (Matt), Becky (Dustin) and Ray (Kelsey), great grandmother of Autumn and Owen, dear friend of Ed Klems, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at age 87. Margie graduated from Withrow High School and Ohio Wesleyan University. After a brief time teaching elementary school, she devoted her life to family and friends. She was a longtime member of Westwood United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, was a Girl Scout Leader, and sang in the choir. She enjoyed listening to music, writing and receiving letters, writing her life history, gardening, drawing, family photographs, reading and cats. Margie had a wonderful sense of humor and a strong faith, as did her husband, Bob, and as does her friend, Ed. She kept lists of her favorite family sayings and verbal slips. She learned the names of many people she met and valued their opinions and thoughts. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. Memorial gifts in her name can be given to WGUC radio station, Northminster Presbyterian Church, or a charity of your choice
