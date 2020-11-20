Marjorie Kruschwitz
Florence - Marjorie C. Kruschwitz (nee Carter), 99, of Florence, KY, passed away on November 19, 2020 at Villa Spring Care Center in Erlanger, KY.
She was an educator, a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Marjorie was a member of the American Association of University Women, the Order of the Eastern Star, and a longtime member of Valley View Baptist Church in El Paso, TX.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Wilbur Provo; her 2nd husband, Orville Kruschwitz; her daughter, Sandra Hamilton; and her four siblings.
She is survived by her daughters, Elaine (Peter) Littler, and Pam (Clint) Dunagan; and her son-in-law, John Hamilton. Marjorie also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren.
Marjorie's wishes were to be cremated. Linnemann Funeral Homes is assisting her arrangements. Memorial donations to: Valley View Baptist Church 1500 Mescalero Dr, El Paso, TX 79925.
Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
