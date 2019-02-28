Services
Schmidt Dhonau Kucner Funeral Home
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 452412555
(513) 948-1113
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Michael Church
11144 Spinner Ave.
Sharonville, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
11144 Spinner Ave.
Sharonville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Donnelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie L. Donnelly

Obituary Condolences

Marjorie L. Donnelly Obituary
Marjorie L. Donnelly

Sharonville - Marjorie "Margie" L. Donnelly (née Morford), beloved wife of 60 years to the late James W. Donnelly. Loving mother of Kathie (George) Wietmarschen, James (Jenny), Dan (Patty), Tom (Lynne), and Shari (the late Rick) Donnelly. Cherished grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 17. Dear sister of Joann L. (the late Albert J.) Ross. Margie passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at age 86. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00AM, Saturday, 03/02/2019 at St. Michael Church of Sharonville, 11144 Spinner Ave., where friends may call from 9:00-9:45AM, Saturday prior to Mass. Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , St. Michael Church, or . Online condolences may be made at www.schmidthdhonaukucnerfunerals.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now