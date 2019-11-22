|
|
Marjorie "Margie" Lynn Hawtrey
Iowa City - Marjorie "Margie" Lynn (Hamilton) Hawtrey, 78, of Iowa City, IA died November 21 at her home in surrounded by family.
Margie was a 1958 graduate of Highland Heights High School in Fort Thomas and of the University of Cincinnati.
Memorial services will be at 2 pm on Sunday, November 24 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 320 East College Street in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward Trinity Episcopal Church.
Margie is survived by her devoted husband James Hawtrey of Iowa City; children, Michael (Sherri) Anderson of Bloomington, MN, Amy Anderson (Tim Lockard) of State College, PA, Ben (Anna) Anderson of Cleveland, TN, Stephen Hawtrey of Coralville, IA, Mickey Hawtrey of New York, NY, and Andrew (Jennifer) Hawtrey of North Hollywood, CA; sixteen grandchildren, and by her cousin Mary Ruth McHale of Covington, KY.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Frances Hamilton, and her first husband Alan E. Anderson, also of Fort Thomas, KY.
A full obituary and online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019