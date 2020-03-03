|
|
Marjorie R. McCollum (nee Bennett)
Mt. Washington - Marjorie R. McCollum (nee Bennett) age 97, formerly of Mt. Washington and Williamsburg, died March 2, 2020. Funeral service will be held at Williamsburg United Methodist Church, 330 Gay St., Williamsburg, Ohio 45176 on Friday, March 6th at 1 pm. Friends may visit at the church on Friday from 12 to 1 pm. For complete obituary please visit www.tpwhite.com
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020