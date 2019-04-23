Services
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Alexandria - Marjorie Ann Lippert Schetagne, 85, of Alexandria, KY passed away peacefully at home, April 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was a member of First 12 Mile Baptist Church. She was born to Homer and Elizabeth Graves who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Lippert in 1997; a son Rusty Lippert, brothers; Calvin Graves, Joseph Graves and Carroll Graves and Sister; Virginia Miller. She is survived by her husband; Guy Schetagne. Daughters; Deborah (Jackie) Miller, Penny (David) Kaufman, Sierra (James) Mitchell and Mary Lippert. Sons; Leroy "Woody" (Carolyn) Lippert, Michael (Leeann) Lippert, Greg Lippert, and Homer (Diane) Lippert. Along with 15 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home from 5pm-8pm. Service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home at 11am. Burial will take place in Alexandria Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
