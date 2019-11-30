|
|
Marjorie Turner
Maineville - Marjorie (nee Cain) beloved wife of the late Walter Norman Turner, dear sister of Juanita (Kenneth) Howard, the late Frances Hapner and the late William Richard Cain. Went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the age of 95. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, December 4 at 12 PM at Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, where visitation will begin at 11 AM until time of service. Memorials may be directed to League for Animal Welfare, 4193 Taylor Rd., Batavia, Ohio. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019