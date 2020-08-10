Marjorie Turner
Erlanger - Marjorie M. Turner, 93, of Erlanger, passed away peacefully at her residence Saturday August 8, 2020. She was a long time member of Erlanger Christian Church and was a retired supervisor with the IRS in Cincinnati. Marjorie enjoyed sewing, cooking and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 53 years, Chester A. Turner Jr. and parents, James and Ethel Kanatzer Moores. Survivors include a son, Kevin C. (Beverly J. Dixon) Turner; grandchildren, Ashleigh (Jeffrey) Martin, Morgan (Charles) Daws and Kevin Chett Turner; great grandchildren, Jacob Scott Martin and Eleanor Jean Martin. Due to the Covid-19 state guidelines, the wearing of face masks will be enforced and attendance will be limited to 50 % of the church's normal capacity while still maintaining 6 feet of social distancing. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday August 13th at Erlanger Christian Church with a visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Memorials are suggested to the Erlanger Christian Church, 27 Graves Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 or to the charity of choice
