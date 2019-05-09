|
|
Mark Allen Seifried
Edgewood - Mark Allen Seifried, 72, died on May 8, 2019. He was a loving father, uncle, godfather and husband. Mark was born in Covington and spent his years serving his community in multitudinous ways. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and of St. Agnes Church where he sang and cantored with the Contemporary Choir. He also sang with the Voices of the Commonwealth Choir. Mark attended the Lay Pastoral Ministry Program and Cursillo learning to serve the members of his church community. He was a lover of technology and owned his own computer business for several years. Throughout his career, Mark taught English at St. Paul Elementary School, worked in the State of Kentucky for the Cabinet of Children and Family Services, and was a salesman in the ink industry. Mark has now joined his son Keith and parents, John and Erma Seifried in Heaven. His memory lives on in the hearts of those who survive him, 1st wife, Marlene Brink, 2nd wife, Jean Fuller and wife of 17 years Patricia Cole-Seifried; son Brent (Annette) Seifried; stepson, Russell Cole; stepdaughter, Sara Elizabeth Cole; brothers, Jay (Lisa) Seifried, Kent (Nancy) Seifried and Drew (Missy) Seifried and step-grandchildren, Alexia and Ava. A visitation will take place at St. Agnes Church on Friday, May 10th from 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Burial will follow at Mother of God Cemetery. Mark's family requests that donations be made in his name to St. Agnes Church 1680 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Online condolences can be left at linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 9, 2019