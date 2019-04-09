|
Mark Anthony Simcoe
Cincinnati - Mark Anthony Simcoe died peacefully at Mercy Fairfield on March 25th, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio at the age of 50.
Mark is survived by his loving wife Nancy (Probst) Simcoe. Beloved daughter Nicole Simcoe ( Michael Brock), and Son Jacob Simcoe. He was a loved son of Robert(Bob) Simcoe, and Brother to Robert(Rob) Simcoe and Nancy Ellen Simcoe. A loved Brother-In-Law to Nancy's 3 brothers; Will(Dianne), Richard and Edward(Mary), as well as her 2 sisters; Norma(Ron) Hose and Janet. He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Ann Simcoe, as well as Nancy's parents; Mary and Norman Probst.
Mark was a member of Council 8791 and Bishop Thomas J. Grady Assembly 2901 in Ormond Beach, Florida. Mark was an IT Consultant, Web Designer and Publish Editor for Council 13018, 8791 and Assembly 2901. He was also the Publish Editor for the MOAA Newsletter.
The funeral is scheduled for April 12th, 2019. Ceremonies are set to start 10:30, with a viewing starting 9:30 beforehand. The Ceremony is being held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ; 400 Nilles Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mark's life. In lieu of flowers or condolences, please send donations in Mark's name, to the
P.O. Box 15829
Arlington, VA 22215
Make all checks payable to: . The family would like to thank the constant and dedicated staff of Mercy Fairfield Intensive Care Unit for their outstanding efforts and care of Mark.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
