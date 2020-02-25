|
|
Mark D. Merritt
Cincinnati - Mark D. Merritt, 62, passed away February 21, 2020. Born April 15, 1957, son to the late John W. and Elisabeth M. Merritt (née Nowack). Survived by his siblings, John T. (Margie) Merritt, James A. (Melissa) Merritt, Ernest W. (Betty) Merritt, Michael H. (Gail) Merritt, George A. (Linda) Merritt, and Robert S. Merritt and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, February 27 at St. Peter and Paul Church, 330 W Vine St., from 9AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Interment to follow at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Southwest Ohio Residences, or the Autistic Society. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Spring Grove Funeral Homes, formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Homes.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020